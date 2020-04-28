SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - Adjustments have been made left and right as many try to keep the spread of COVID-19.
For many, it's been a hard adjustment but one living facility is showing how they will all get through this pandemic.
The Courtyard Estates of Sullivan's Director Erika Piper says a lot of the residents there have been having a hard time being away from their loved ones. So she and her team have been coming up with creative ways to keep them all entertained and safe.
She says they have been doing a lot of arts and crafts, music sessions at a distance, and a lot of ice cream.
"Ice cream seems to help," she says.
For the time being, she has been encouraging their loved ones to call via Facetime, Skype, and Zoom so they can interact with one another. She says the hardest time of the day is lunch for her residents.
"In this population, mealtime is their chance to catch up with their kids and grandkids and now everybody is eating in their apartments," she says.
However, window visits have been helping and they are assuring everyone they are following all the C-D-C guidelines.
"Anytime an employee comes in for their shift temperatures are taken. That is done before and after their shift," she says.
She wants to assure people that all the residents are safe and in good care.
"They are in the safest place that they can be right now and this too shall pass. We may never go back to the normal, but their safety and health is the most important thing to us," she says.
As of Tuesday, there are zero reports of COVID-19 at Courtyard Estates.
To view some of the positive projects they are working on together click here.
