(WAND)- Sarah Bush Lincoln will have COVID-19 vaccinations available for anyone 65 years or older starting Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Vaccinations will take place at Sarah Bush Lincoln in the Lumpkin Family Center for Health Education on the north side of the Health Center campus.
Participants must reside in Coles County to be eligible to receive the vaccine from this location.
As more vaccines become available in the coming weeks through the Illinois Department of Public Health, more vaccination clinics will be held.
Phone lines will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for scheduling appointments Monday through Friday.
To make an appointment, call 217 258-7489.
Vaccination participants will be required to show a driver’s license, proof of employment, and an insurance card if they have one before the vaccine can be administered.
There is no charge for the vaccination to the public; however, insurance carriers may be charged for its administration.
Participants will be required to complete a form prior to receiving the vaccine and will be required to wait about 15 minutes post-vaccination to watch for any reaction to the injection.
Appointments for the second dose will be made during the vaccination process.
Participants will receive a vaccination card containing the date and type of vaccine they received, which they are required to bring back when they receive their second dose so the dose can be noted on the card.
The vaccine information will be uploaded into the state’s I-CARE site, containing information regarding all the vaccines a resident has received.
SBL President and CEO Jerry Esker said, “We are so pleased to offer COVID-19 vaccines to the community. We will continue to request more vaccines through Coles County Health Department to ensure that everyone who wants one can receive one. The local health department is a tremendous partner to SBL and the community, especially during this pandemic. We all appreciate the staff’s guidance.”
