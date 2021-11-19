(WAND) - CVS and Hy-Vee announced availability of COVID-19 booster shots after full federal approval came down Friday.
CVS Health said nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations will be able to offer a Pfizer or Moderna booster dose to all adults beginning on Saturday, Nov. 20. Each person must have completed primary vaccination with an authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
"We remain committed to reducing barriers to getting vaccinated and are prepared to meet the needs of individuals now eligible for a booster dose. We strongly encourage eligible individuals to schedule an appointment at a location convenient to them at CVS.com or through the CVS App," a CVS statement said.
Hy-Vee said Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster doses are now available to all adults at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across the company's eight-state region.
Boosters are recommended for Pfizer and Moderna adult recipients at least six months after their second dose. A booster for Johnson & Johnson recipients should happen at least two months after their first dose.
Eligible people can choose which vaccine they get as a booster, provided they follow the booster timeline of their primary vaccine manufacturer.
Hy-Vee customers can schedule their free vaccination online here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.