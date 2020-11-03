SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Dan Wright has been re-elected as Sangamon County's state's attorney.
Wright, who has over 15 years of experience in private practice and public service as a prosecutor in Sangamon County, defeated Democratic challenger Michael Drake.
A bipartisan County Board appointed Wright as state's attorney in 2018. Before then, he was an assistant state's attorney.
With all precincts reporting, Wright had 59,793 votes (59 percent) to 42,227 (41 percent) for Drake.
More to come.
