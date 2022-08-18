DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- In a 9-4 vote, the Danville City Council approved a major pay raise for the city's mayor and other city positions starting in 2023.
If elected for another term, Mayor Ricky Williams is set to receive $95,000 in the first year of his term. Raises would then increase to $100,000 the second year, $105,000 the third year and $110,00 the fourth year. The raises were approved 9-4 in the Danville City Council meeting Wednesday night.
The council voted unanimously to approve raises for Danville's City Treasurer. Starting in 2023 the salary would be raised to $50,000 and then increase another $5,000 per year.
Danville alderman will also get a pay bump. In an 8-5 vote, council approved a salary of $4,200 per year for all alderman.
