DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two Danville organizations are collecting gently used toys, gifts and donations.
It's for a cause they call "Toys N the Hood." The purpose is to make sure children who live in low-income neighborhoods have a Christmas too.
Dance team Royal Dystruction and the Danville Seahawks, a youth football program, are working together in 2020. This was inspired by Danville native Glen Rowell.
Rowell was known for mentoring young people in Danville. He grew up in Fair Oaks, a low-income housing complex. On Christmas Day, which is also his birthday, he'd set up a table and give away toys to the children. It is a tradition that's going on its fifth year.
Tierra Brown, who grew up with Rowell, described him as the forefront of this movement. Rowell's mother, Bernetta King, could not be more proud of him.
"He comes from hard beginnings, but he beat the streets," King said.
Rowell moved to Kentucky to be a college football coach, but his family and friends want to keep his hometown legacy alive.
"He loves Danville," King said. "And he wants to see the smiles on children's faces. That's just the type of person he is."
"It was a cause like 'why not jump on it?'" Brown added. "You're giving back to your community."
Brown said gifts will be given to children who live in Fair Oaks, Vermillion Gardens, Green Meadows, Georgian Heights and BT's.
"This is what we should be doing on an everyday basis," Brown said. "We should be looking out for our people. We should be looking out for one another."
To Brown and King, that's what Rowell would do if he were back home. Gifts and donations will be collected until Dec. 18. Brown, the dance instructor, said organizers have garnered more than $1,000. The goal is to collect $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.