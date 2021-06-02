DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A veterans affairs organization in Danville is seeking 200 workers.
The organization, known as the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System, has a variety of openings in clinical, administrative and service areas, The News-Gazette reports. Public Affairs Officer Melissa Spady said the "vast majority" of openings are from normal attrition and are not related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Painters, plumbers and cooks, along with clerical and non-clerical positions, are also being filled.
“Some of the positions we are actively recruiting for now include physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, mental-health providers, social workers and environmental management employees,” Spady said.
The VA has such a great need, in fact, that it is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for housekeeping roles, along with other recruitment incentives. As it searches for these workers, the campus is preparing to open two new veterans' living facilities in late July. In addition, construction is underway on a new acute mental-health inpatient building.
This system normally employs 1,500 people, including 1,200 at its main Danville facility. The newspaper reports the rest of the employees work at community-based outpatient clinics in Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria and Springfield.
Click here to review available jobs.
