VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man has died following a four-vehicle crash in Vermilion County, per a coroner's press release.
A Wednesday night update said a 29-year-old Danville man, identified as Tyler J. Pope, lost his life. Pope and an unidentified 7-year-old child, also from Danville, were initially hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after the crash.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said an autopsy on Pope was completed Wednesday afternoon.
According to Illinois State Police, Pope was driving a 2013 Ford Focus when he hit the rear of a 2010 Toyota Camry, causing it to leave the road, at 7:47 a.m. on State Route 1 at 900 N in Vermilion County. He continued heading southbound and hit a 2015 GMC Sierra in the rear, they said.
Pope then moved northbound into oncoming traffic and hit a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox head-on, troopers said.
The Focus driver and a 7-year-old male passenger in Pope's car, who is also from Danville, had life-threatening injuries and went to a hospital by ambulance. The drivers of the Camry and Equinox, a 40-year-old Oakwood man and 20-year-old Georgetown man, respectively, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Everyone involved in the crash wore a seat belt, troopers said.
Possible charges are pending Wednesday evening.