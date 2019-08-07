DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The deadline for proposals for a new casino in Danville has been pushed back.
The News Gazette reports Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. announced the deadline is now Aug. 21.
There is still debate over where the new casino will be built in Danville.
The city council voted to endorse the new deadline.
Two development proposals were submitted as of last week's initial deadline.
The mayor said two other groups still want to submit proposals, so he decided to extend the deadline.
Some want the casino built downtown. Others think a 40-acre site along Interstate 74 by the Lynch Rd. exit is the right location.
The council has to submit a final proposal to the Illinois Gaming Board by Oct. 28 to get a casino license.