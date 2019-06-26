ILLINOIS (WAND) – Gov. JB Pritzker has signed into a law a bill doubling death benefits for families of law enforcement officials and firefighters who have died.
The cap for state reimbursements of burial costs has been moved to $20,000. It previously sat at $10,000 after previous law was established in 1999.
The law passed the Illinois House and went to Pritzker for his signature on June 14.
“While no amount of money can ease the terrible grief of families who have lost their loved ones because they were killed in the line of duty, I hope we can at least lessen the financial burden of an immeasurable loss of our state’s finest,” Pritzker said. “My heart breaks for the families, friends and fellow first responders every time a brave soul leaves us in the noblest of ways. A grateful state will always honor your legacies.”
On Tuesday, someone shot Fulton County deputy Troy Chisum, 39. A suspect is behind bars in connection to that shooting after investigators say they were barricaded in rural Avon.
