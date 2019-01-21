DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A bowling alley in Decatur has closed its doors, WAND-TV has learned.
A worker at Pla-Mor Lanes told the station the business is "closed indefinitely" when its crew arrived on the scene. Further details about why the bowling alley is closing are unknown Monday.
In a phone call after 5:30 p.m., another employee told the station bowlers who found out about the closing have gone in to collect their things from lockers.
WAND-TV is working to learn more. This story will be updated as details are released.