DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A bowling alley in Decatur has closed its doors, WAND-TV has learned.

A worker at Pla-Mor Lanes told the station the business is "closed indefinitely" when its crew arrived on the scene. Further details about why the bowling alley is closing are unknown Monday.

In a phone call after 5:30 p.m., another employee told the station bowlers who found out about the closing have gone in to collect their things from lockers.

WAND-TV is working to learn more. This story will be updated as details are released.

