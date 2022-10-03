DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Civic Center will soon be powered by solar, thanks to a $5-million agreement approved by city leaders Monday night.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for the city of Decatur to get closer to carbon neutral," Councilman David Horn said.
More than 2,600 solar panels will be installed on canopies throughout the Civic Center parking lot.
"We're getting clean renewable energy and we're saving almost $100,000 a year in electricity costs," Jon Kindseth, Decatur's Deputy City Manager, told WAND News.
The city is leasing land to Hawk Attollo. The company will spend $5-million to install the covered parking spots. The energy generated from solar panels will then be sold back to Decatur.
"The power that we're buying under this contract is literally less than 50% of what the current Ameren rate is for power. So its a significant savings and we are confident that energy prices are not coming down to what they were," Kindseth explained.
City leaders said with soaring energy prices, and applications reopening for state solar tax credits- this is the perfect time for Decatur to cash in.
"The energy credits and the Illinois Solar for All legislation is ultimately making this project financially feasible for both the contractor and benefiting the city and the tax payers of our city," Kindseth added.
While the city still owns the parking lot, Hawk Attollo will be responsible for any upgrades and fixes needed.
"We're going to be free and clear of any maintenance of this," Councilman Chuck Kuhle clarified during the council meeting Monday night.
The city will also have the added benefit of getting covered parking spaces at the Civic Center.
"During the extreme heat and the extreme snow storms- our employees and visitors don't particularly like having to go dig their car out," Kindseth said.
The project is expected to be complete by July of 2024. The city of Decatur has the option to purchase the solar panel system at anytime during the 15 year contract.
