DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — It may look like your average game of kick ball, but behind ever kick and every kid, there's a purpose.
"Our biggest thing in Decatur right now is the violence that's going on. So one of the things we're trying to do is provide positive outlets for the community," said Lawre Dampeer, of the R3 National Youth Advocate Program in Decatur.
Youth violence has rocked the nation and the Decatur community. Now, community leaders are joining law enforcement and the city to kick the violence to the curb.
"It brings awareness of what's going on in the community. And that gives everybody the opportunity to think what can I do to make a difference," said Melverta Wilkins, CEO and executive director of Sista Girls and Friends.
Last week, Decatur Police announced a strongly enforced curfew for people 17 and younger to address violence in the area.
"We're doing this kick off against violence which has came in and you know, has really impacted our community. So we just want to kick it around and make an impact differently," said Wilkins.
"On a serious note our community is in need. Our kids are in need of positive leadership, positive bonds between each other," said Dampeer.
If you're interested in joining the R3 National Youth Advocate Program Decatur or Sista Girls and Friends, you can check out their pages.
