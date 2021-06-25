DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Community businesses want to provide Decatur and Macon County law enforcement with free meals in memory of fallen officer Chris Oberheim.
A drive-thru event to feed law enforcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 1. Decatur and Macon County law enforcement can drive through the Carriage Crossing Senior Living campus, located at 2650 N. Monroe St., during those times to get their meals.
Carriage Crossing is providing the meals in an effort happening in conjunction with Jason White of Brinkoetter Realtors, La Gondola Spaghetti House and Wildflour Bakery.
“In honor of Officer Oberheim, and his sacrifice in protecting others, we want to give thanks to the Officers in our community that have pledged to keep us safe. We see you, we thank you, and we pray for your safety," said Carriage Crossing Executive Director Raeanna Fultz.
A press release from Carriage Crossing said community members "support and recognize your daily sacrifices and bravery." Law enforcement is encouraged to take part in this event so the involved organizations can express their heartfelt gratitude in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.