DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the attempted murder of a tattoo artist in August 2020.
Delahn L. Amos, 31, was sentenced to 45 years after having been found guilty in October 2022. In the attempted murder case, Amos was accused of having an AK-47 with him and working with 37-year-old Levron J. Hines. Authorities said the victim thought he was going to be giving someone in Hines' family a tattoo and was driven to a North Edward Street address before the shooting.
Investigators said Hines shot the victim, then told Amos to "finish him off" before Amos shot the person multiple times with the AK-47. Authorities reported finding the victim in the street with multiple serious wounds.
In addition to the attempted murder, Amos is due back in court for the murder of 31-year-old Demetrius Maclin which occurred a day before the shooting of the tattoo artist.
Maclin was found shot multiple times inside of a vehicle near the intersection of West Grand Avenue and North Edward Street.
Amos will return to court for the Maclin case in February.
