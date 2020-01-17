SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who concealed real estate assets from bankruptcy court must serve supervised release as part of his sentence.
Daniel C. Miner, 53, pleaded guilty on May 31, 2019, to concealing the transfer of real estate located in the 400 block of E. Douglas St. in Bloomington. At the time, the bankruptcy estate owned this property, and it was under bankruptcy trustee control.
Miner was ordered Thursday to spend weekends in jail for six months as part of a three-year supervised release term. He also has to a pay a $5,500 fine and $5,242 in restitution.
As part of restitution, Miner must pay $900 in lost rental payments to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, along with $4,342 for fees and expenses the trustee incurred due to the property concealment and transfer.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation looking into charges against Miner in collaboration with the Central Illinois Bankruptcy Fraud Working Group.
NOTE: There is no mug shot of Miner available Friday because his case is federal.