DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — After receiving two proposals this summer, the Decatur Park Board has made a recommendation regarding which airline service to bring to the Decatur Airport.
The proposals were posted online on August. 10 and residents have until September 29 to give their feedback.
Related Links
- Two airlines trying to come to Decatur Airport
- Airport handles influx of aircraft for Farm Progress Show
One of the biggest differences in the two proposals was the choice of aircraft. Florida-based Southern Airways would operate nine passenger turboprop Cessna Grand Caravan planes while Tennessee-based Contour Airlines would use a 30-seat Embraer Regional Jet.
The Park Board recommended Contour during a meeting held on Wednesday to discuss options.
The Director of the Airport said that it's key for the community to maintain jet service. "Having jet service allows us ease of connectivity through the national transportation system through Chicago O'Hare," said Tim Wright.
The recommendation will still need to be approved through the Department of Transportation, which could take between 30 and 60 days.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.