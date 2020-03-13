DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District has decided to take precautions with COVID-19.
The park district said with recommendations from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health.
Here is a list of closures and schedule changed for all park district organizations:
- All group programming, classes, events, trips and tournaments hosted by the Decatur Park District are suspended until April 15. This includes: Midstate soccer, Perform! show (postponed until further notice), Little League baseball/softball, lacrosse, dance, volleyball, tumbling, pickleball tournament, special recreation association (SRA), seniors, umpire clinic, adult basketball and volleyball leagues, Greater Decatur Chorale and preschool programs.
- The Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC) will remain open for individual fitness access, but all group fitness classes and activities will be suspended until April 15.
- Our golf courses will remain open for golfers.
- In an effort to protect our seniors, all programming at the Scovill Activity Center will be suspended until April 15.
- The Decatur Airport follows the recommendations of the FAA and is currently operating flights as scheduled.
- All pavilion and facility rentals will be at the discretion of the renter. If you are renting from the Decatur Park District, you can choose to maintain your rental, reschedule your rental at no charge for another open date, or cancel your event for a full refund.
- All outdoor parks and facilities will remain on track for their opening date at this time.
- Our administrative office will remain open to continue fully serving our community.