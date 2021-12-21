DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new champion was crowed for the annual Gurneys, Guns and Hoses First Responder Bell Ringing competition.
The Salvation Army announced the Decatur Police Department collected the most money during Gurneys, Guns and Hoses First Responder Bell Ringing. They collected $4,654.03.
First Responders from Decatur Ambulance, County and City Fire Departments, Decatur Police Department and Macon County Sheriff's Office rang bells for the Salvation Army on December 10 and 11.
Decatur Police Department will have its named engraved on the Traveling Trophy.
Decatur City Fire, who won the last 5 years, was short $316.47. They collected $4,337.56.
Macon County Sheriff's Office collected $2,218.85. The Macon County Fire Departments collected $1,281.85. Decatur Ambulance Service collected $537.00.
