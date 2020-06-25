DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Nearly 60 health violations were discovered at Popeye's in Decatur, leading to health inspectors revoking the restaurant's license.
The Macon County Health Department released a detailed report from a Tuesday health inspection at the restaurant, located at 775 E. Pershing Road. Inspectors said they discovered heavy drain and house flies, raw chicken improperly stored and employees not washing their hands.
One violation in the report said inspectors found a "strong odor" when looking at the walk-in cooler. They said they found bulk packages of chicken standing in "pooling liquid", which was raw chicken juices. Chicken was held past the expiration date and "visual spoilage of chicken" could be seen at the bottom of the stack.
Inspectors also said they found biological cross contamination of raw chicken. In the walk-in cooler. They said they found "non-potable water from ice build-up of (a) condensing unit" directly dripping into opened and exposed food.
In addition, the report said raw chicken stored directly under a condensing unit had heavy ice build-up and was "dripping on boxes and directly into exposed food product."
The Popeye's restaurant can appeal its revoked license directly to the Macon County Health Department.
A PDF document containing the full inspection report and pictures of what health inspectors found is attached to this story.
