DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A St. Teresa teacher fighting for her life after a crash is showing positive signs in the hospital, per a social media group following her progress.
Amber Johnson, who was injured in an April 29 crash, has been following the commands of doctors and nurses "with an occasional thumbs up, hand squeeze and toe wiggle," the Amber's Army Facebook page said Wednesday.
She is starting to decrease reliance on the ventilator she has been using, the group added.
Johnson not only teaches in Decatur, but also serves as a cross country and track coach. Since the April 29 crash, she has seen a flood of support from the Decatur community.
"We continue reading the overflowing amount of messages to her from her family, friends, students, and athletes," the Facebook post said. "Please continue keeping Amber and her family in your thoughts and prayers."
A GoFundMe to help with Johnson's hospital expenses can be found here. Over $67,000 of a $100,000 goal has been raised as of Wednesday.
