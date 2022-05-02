DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Amber Johnson, a St. Teresa teacher and cross country and track coach, was involved in a crash Friday night.
She is now fighting for her life in the hospital. Many people and students have shown their support already as they wait to hear how her recovery will go.
Johnson was an athlete at St. Teresa when she was in high school. The principal said she was very involved in high school and was thrilled to get back to the school in a coaching position after graduating from Millikin University.
Since Friday, the Decatur community has flooded social media in support.
"Not only the St. Teresa community, the Decatur community and the church community, it's not surprising with Amber, but at the same time, it's just overwhelming and it's so much appreciated," said Billy Sebok, a lifelong friend of Johnson's family.
While Johnson's students process, they say they are reminded of how much Johnson has done for them both on and off the field.
"Last year, I was struggling with an English class. And she came in early to help me with my paper ... and then the other day at a meet I [made a personal record] and she was really excited for me. She ran over and got on the ground with me and hugged me, and told me how proud she was," said Demi Drake, a senior student Johnson coaches for.
They said Johnson's faith has made the biggest impact of all.
There is a GoFundMe for Johnson's hospital expenses HERE and a website to support by buying a t-shirt HERE.
St. Teresa High School put a post on its Facebook page.
The post reads : "Please pray for one of our devoted theology teachers and wonderful girls’ track coach who sustained serious injuries in an accident last night. Fr. Trummer wrote a prayer for Miss Johnson that we can use each day to pray for her recovery."
The prayer is below:
"Heavenly Father, in the name of Your Son Jesus Christ, we ask that you bring healing to Amber. In the name of your son Jesus, we ask that you bring her restoration and wholeness. Jesus, we ask you to breathe into her your resurrected life, that she may experience the power of your love and mercy. Jesus, through the Holy Spirit, touch Amber with your healing touch. Jesus, in your name we ask for healing, restoration, recovery, and protection of her brain. Decrease any swelling and inflammation; stop any bleeding that is happening. Jesus, in your name we ask for healing in any damaged part of her body, especially her neck, wrists, lower back, and hips. May she experience supernaturally effective recovery in all parts of her body, especially her brain. Jesus, guide all the doctors and nurses that offer her treatment and care. Jesus, be with us during this time, especially with Ashton and her family and friends; strengthen and console them. Jesus, above all we ask you to be with Amber in a particularly powerful way, to constantly bathe her in your love. Send your angels to be with her during this time. Jesus, we surrender her to you to take care of everything. Amen."
