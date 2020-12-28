DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur's unemployment rate has climbed above 9 percent in the latest data from the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES), which is from November.
According to IDES, Decatur's rate rose from a revised 9 percent in October 2020 to 9.2 percent in November 2020. Decatur's November unemployment rate is 42 percent higher than the state's unemployment rate, which is 6.5 percent, and 44 percent greater than the national unemployment rate of 6.4 percent.
When the pandemic first began in March, Decatur's unemployment rate was 4.6 percent. It reached its peak at 17.2 percent in April.
Decatur saw the number of employed people drop by 1,693. That number was a revised 29,458 in October before moving to 27,765 in November. This November number is similar to March, when Decatur had 27,879 people employed.
To measure job availability, Decatur's Economic and Community Development Department measures the number of job listings in Decatur as reported by Indeed.com. Decatur saw the number of job listings jump from 849 in October 2020 to 995 in November. Decatur had 1,385 job listings in February.
Using this job data and comparing it to the number of unemployed people in Decatur in November 2020 (2,827), there have not been enough jobs available for people seeking employment.
