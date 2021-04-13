DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - If you've ever wanted to own a Del's Popcorn Shop now is your chance! The business is now running a franchise operation for anyone to open new locations throughout the Midwest.
Owners of the Mt. Zion location, Trudy and Mike Jacobs, said this is proven to be a successful business model.
"I think it would be a successful business anyplace."
The popcorn shops have been around since 1934 and after being a staple in the Central Illinois community they are ready to expand.
With the help of iFranchise Group the owners of Del's now have a way to train potential owners.
"There is a training period that you would be going through. It's a 21 day training period that we would be doing at the Springfield location at our College of popcorn knowledge we call it. So we will be training you in that period of time to learn everything that you need to know to run a Del's Popcorn Shop."
Jacobs said they will also be selling their Mount Zion location to a younger generation.
"So we're looking for a younger generation of the mom and pop that would like to step in. The nice thing about it our business is already established. We would be training you at this location so if you're interested you would be walking into a business that has proven to be successful."
Aside from selling their location and enjoying retirement, Jacobs set a goal to franchise five new locations in the next year.
"This franchising opportunity like I said is something we've been working on for a couple of years so it's gonna allow us to be able to sell this location step back a little bit but still be involved a little bit in the training which is there is nothing more exciting or more fun than working in a candy store."
