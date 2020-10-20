SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WAND) - Authorities said they arrested a Springfield narcotics suspect Tuesday.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office DIRT unit and tactical response unit searched the home of 41-year-old Brian X. Jordan, who lives on the 900 block of North Dirksen Parkway, the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to a press release from the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office.
A DIRT unit investigation led to the arrest warrant against Jordan. He is charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (heroin).
Before his arrest, Jordan was on parole for a 2018 manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance conviction.
