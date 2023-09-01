DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Diane Couri is announcing her candidacy for Macon County State's Attorney, running for the Republican nomination.
Couri said she has a proven track record in prosecuting felony cases and is dedicated to making Macon County a "safer, more vibrant place for everyone."
"I have always believed that our community has endless potential, and I am excited to take the next step in serving its residents as Macon County State's Attorney," said Couri. "My vision is to create an environment that is safe and just for all. I look forward to bringing innovative ideas, grit, and victim-centered prosecution to the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office."
Couri has worked extensively on prosecuting felony cases, including first-degree murder, attempt first-degree murder, and sex crimes.
Macon County Sheriff Jim Root said of Couri, “I support Diane Couri for the office of State’s Attorney because I believe she is willing to fight for the rights of people while holding criminals responsible for their crimes. She is experienced and can lead this office with the challenges of today and into the future.”
Retired Macon County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ed Culp said, "Diane Couri was by far, one of the most professional and thorough prosecutors I ever had the privilege of serving with."
Current Macon County Sheriff Deputy Chief Matt Jedlicka added, “Diane has the passion, commitment, and integrity necessary to be our next Macon County State’s Attorney."
