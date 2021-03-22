SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield announced that effective April 11, the general dispensation of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass and Holy Days of Obligation will expire, and a modified dispensation will go into affect.
The general dispensation has been in place since last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the modified dispensation, most Catholics will be obligated to attend Mass, but others will continue to be dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass and Holy Days, including:
1) Those 65 and older
2) Those at risk for severe illness due to underlying medical conditions as described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
3) Those who care for the sick, homebound, or infirmed.
4) Women who are pregnant
5) Those who cannot be accommodated at Mass because the church was at safe-distancing capacity.
6) Those who are sick, have a fever, exhibit flu-like symptoms, or who have good reason to think they are asymptomatic of a contagious illness such as COVID-19 are excused from attending Mass and do not require a dispensation. In fact, they are morally obligated not to attend Mass to avoid putting others at risk.
Churches in the diocese will continue safe distancing protocols and other safety measures will also remain in place like mask wearing, pews being roped off, hand sanitizer being available in the church, the priest sanitizing his hands before distributing holy Communion, and churches being cleaned and sanitized, among other safety measures.
