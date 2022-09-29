DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital partnered with Hope Academy to promote health and wellness to students and families at the public school throughout the school year.
“By ‘adopting’ Hope Academy this school year, we at Decatur Memorial Hospital are actively engaging in our hospital’s mission to improve lives and build stronger communities through better health,” said Sonja Chargois, community health coordinator at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Each month, representatives of Decatur Memorial Hospital will take part in reading sessions with third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students. Books will then be donated to the school’s library.
Decatur Memorial Hospital will also sponsor and present Stop the Bleed training for Hope Academy faculty and staff. In Stop the Bleed training, participants learn to recognize life-threatening bleeding and to respond quickly and effectively using three methods of bleeding control.
A “Fall Family Night” will be held at the school in October. The event will focus on health care services available to Hope Academy students and families through Decatur Memorial Hospital and Heritage Behavioral Health Center.
Decatur Memorial Hospital will also host a health care supplies donation drive at its campus in December. Donated health care supplies will be used to help restock the nurse’s office at Hope Academy.
“Hope Academy strives to create an environment in which teachers and faculty focus on the whole child and students are empowered with skills to become citizens who productively participate in society,” said Tasia Burks, principal of Hope Academy. “When we partner with groups like Decatur Memorial Hospital, we expand our students’ connection and engagement with their community and provide them and their families extra support to live their best lives.”
Hope Academy serves about 575 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.