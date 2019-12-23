DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Holiday decorations aren’t the only lights you should be worried about. Since kids are out on Christmas break, they’re more likely to be spending time staring at a screen.
Many people are turning to blue light glasses to protect their eyes as electronics become more addicting. But do they really work?
With kids getting exposed to iPads in the classroom and other devices now, their eyes are taking in harmful blue light wavelength earlier than ever.
Blue light glasses ease the strain by blocking the light, but they don’t protect your eyes 100 percent. Doctor Oberrieter, and Optometrist at Gailey Eye Clinic, says the best protection is using the 2020 rule.
"Every 20 minutes you’re on a device you need to take a 20 second break and look at something 20 feet away. that will do a couple things. It will relax the eye muscles, so you don’t get too much fatigue, but you also get to blink and stretch those muscles and keep your eyes a little more healthy," Oberreiter said.
Over exposure to blue light can cause headaches, dry eyes and lead to more near-sighted vision that has to be corrected with prescription glasses.