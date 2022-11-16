URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and doctors are reminding people that it's not just smokers that can be affected.
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Scott Cook explains how lung cancer is the most common tumor in both men and women. Despite being so common, it is often found late.
“The problem is that most lung cancers, when it shows up or diagnosed, it’s untreatable surgically. It’s spread elsewhere in the body, or the ribs, or the brain or whatever so therefore those people can only get radiation and chemotherapy and not curative surgery,” said Cook.
Nonsmokers can also be at risk of lung cancer.
“There are a group about 10% of the population that get lung cancer that don’t smoke and so it’s important to try to find them also so when you develop a cough or chest pain or discomfort then you should get a chest x-ray,” explained Cook.
OSF Medical Center in Urbana will be offering low dose CT screening for lung cancer starting next month.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.