DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A dog has died in a Decatur house fire, responders said.
The building, located at 542 W. Packard St., took significant damage. While no people were hurt, a dog was killed, firefighters told WAND-TV.
A WAND-TV crew at the scene observed heavy damage to the top and side of the structure.
A cause remains under investigation and exact damage estimates were not yet available late Wednesday. Firefighters said they had not located the owner of the property at that time.
