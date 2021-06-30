(WAND)- Dole recalls blueberries after possible parasite contamination.
Dole announced a limited recall in Illinois, New York, Wisconsin, Maine, and two Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia of their fresh blueberries due to potential Cyclospora contamination.
Cyclospora is a parasite that can cause an intestinal infection called cyclosporiasis.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, you can become infected by cyclospora after eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water.
Common symptoms of the infection are diarrhea, nausea, severe abdominal pain, vomiting, body aches, and fatigue.
Treatment is typically a round of antibiotics. At the time of publishing, no illnesses have been reported.
The recall affects packages in the sizes of six, 16, 18, and 24 ounces.
They have pack dates of May 28, 2021 through June 9, 2021.
Impacted UPC codes include:
18 oz — 0 71430 01154 6
Pint — 0 71430 01151 5
6 oz — 07143001150 8
24 oz — 071430011155 3
If your blueberries match the product description, UPC codes, or product lot codes listed on the FDA's official recall website, dispose of them immediately without consuming them.
For any questions or comments, contact Dole's Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111.
