DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Douglas County has decided to expand eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to those at age 18 and older.
Appointment signups expanded because recent clinics did not max out on first dose appointments within eligible populations, county health officials said. Any 18 or older resident who lives or works in the Douglas County borders can now schedule an appointment.
Officials said vaccine supply will determine how many people can be accommodated.
The county is posting registration links for clinic signups on the DCHD website at 4:30 p.m. on Fridays for clinics to be held the following week. Links will be operational until a clinic has all appointments filled.
Patients should print out and bring with them their consent form and QR code ticket after they successfully register, along with a driver's licenses or other state ID form.
