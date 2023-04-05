DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - UPDATE: All downed powerlines have been removed.
PREVIOUSLY:
Illinois State Police troopers are headed to Interstate 74 at milepost 210, just west of Danville.
There are reports of powerlines down and debris in the road.
Power lines are also reported to be down across the interstate at milepost 215.
I-74 East will divert off at exit 210. I-74 West will divert off at exit 216.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use caution.
