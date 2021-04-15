DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The assistant superintendent of Decatur Public Schools talked about his hope for the future of the district in an exclusive interview with WAND News.
Dase spoke openly with reporter Chris Carter about the controversy that has recently surrounded DPS, including a ruling from state officials that the DPS board repeatedly violated the Open Meetings Act in closed session discussions and a $30,000 raise that was offered to him, but ultimately voted down by the board.
The discussion about this bonus created a negative image around Dase. The public was under the impression the bonus was Dase's idea and he created the requirements for it. Dase disputed this and told Carter that Board President Beth Nolan presented him with the bonus and used a rubric he created for the 2021-22 school year to justify awarding it.
"I had nothing, absolutely nothing to do with that coming to me," Dase said. "I said, 'OK, you all can do whatever you want to do.' Am I going to turn down $30,000? No."
On Wednesday, DPS released recordings of some audio from closed session meetings following a ruling from the Illinois State Attorney General's Public Access Office about violations. The bonus, organizational changes, what the district wants to see in future candidates for positions and other topics were improperly discussed, officials ruled.
Dase believes the district must change its perception, open up about the things that are happening and answer all questions in the future.
"We want to be as transparent as possible and I am not going to lie, there are some things that we question, but we want to be as fully transparent as possible and hopefully that will be more of a reality when we have a fresh start with a new board," he said.
The new board, which will include four new members, takes office in early May. Dase made it clear he is committed to Decatur for the long haul and, as he prepares to receive his superintendent licensure in May, he hopes the new board will consider him to take over for Dr. Paul Fregeau as the next district leader.
"I am dedicated here and in the position to continue the work that I started and I just want to do that without any obstacles," he said.
Dase emphasized he knows the image around him has been negative, but he wants to stay here and go through the issues "despite all the negativity." He noted he has been making a number of recent district decisions and believes he can build on positives that have been seen, including improvements before the COVID-19 pandemic.
There have not been any conversations between Dase and the current board about him becoming interim or permanent superintendent.
WAND News will note that Dase did not speak to us as an official administration member, but simply as himself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.