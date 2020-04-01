DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools will close all playgrounds in response to COVID-19 concerns.
The district said it will no longer allow the public use of its playgrounds during the pandemic in order to stop the spread of the virus. DPS is joining the Decatur Park District in shutting down playgrounds.
DPS leaders said signage will be placed to let the community know about the closures, which include basketball goals on school campuses, according to a district spokesperson.
At the time of this announcement, Macon County had two positive cases of COVID-19.
Click here to see the latest information about confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.