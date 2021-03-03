CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A driver did not just get busted for speeding in Chatham Monday. He was going so fast, police said, he landed himself in jail.
A Chatham police officer noticed a BMW speeding going southbound on Iron Bridge Rd. near Iron Bridge Estates Monday afternoon.
The officer tried to catch the vehicle, but the driver sped up, going in excess of 100 miles per hour approaching Plummer Blvd.
A second officer clocked the vehicle traveling at 126 mph in a 35 mph zone as it was traveling southbound on Gordon Dr.
Officers found the vehicle and the driver, 22-year-old Dalton Ridgeway-Williams of Springfield, at a residence in Chatham.
Ridgeway-Williams was placed under arrest and charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, Driving While License Revoked, Reckless Driving, and Speeding (91 mph over the posted limit). He was transported to the Sangamon County Jail.
