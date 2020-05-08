MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver ejected from a vehicle in an early Friday crash is charged with driving under the influence, deputies said.
The 36-year-old man from Montana was the only person in a 1992 Ford Ranger when it crashed. The Macon County Sheriff's Office said it responded at about 4:47 a.m. Friday to the intersection of Route 48 and North East County Line Road, where they found the victim awake and lying in a cornfield.
The car had heavy damage to all panels.
Responders to the victim by ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. The extent of his injuries are unknown.
Deputies said he has been arrested for DUI regarding suspected alcohol and cannabis use.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the cause of the crash. The Argenta-Oreana Fire Department, Cisco Fire Department and Decatur Ambulance service assisted at the scene.
