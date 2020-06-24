SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are facing drug charges after authorities executed a search warrant Wednesday morning in Springfield.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office said the county's D.I.R.T. team performed the search at 10 a.m. in 1312 W. Ash St., Apt. 6. Nicholas A. Bixler, 36, and Rebecca N. Hagen, 31, were inside of the apartment, deputies said.
According to authorities, the warrant was obtained after multiple heroin buys were conducted from Bixler, who was on parole for meth-related charges.
The D.I.R.T. team found five grams of heroin, a half-gram of cocaine, a digital scale, multiple unknown prescription pills and $863 in cash, per deputies.
Bixler is charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of heroin. Hagen is charged with possession of heroin.
Both suspects are in Sangamon County custody Wednesday.
