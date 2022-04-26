SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A top GOP lawmaker in Illinois says the director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services needs to step down.
Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin issued the following statement:
"Unfortunately, contempt of court orders against DCFS have become business as usual for the Pritzker administration. Governor Pritzker clearly isn't bothered by a ninth contempt of court charge against DCFS Director Marc Smith and has done nothing about it - that is simply unacceptable. The Governor has had three and a half years to get this agency under control - he owns this ongoing tragedy. Since the governor has failed to take action, I call on Director Smith to resign for the good of the children in this state who depend on DCFS."
As WAND News previously reported, Smith was held in contempt for a ninth time earlier in April. The latest order claims he failed to appropriately place a child in violation of court order. At the request of DCFS, there will be fines starting on May 5, 2022.
WAND News reached out to the governor's office for comment and did not immediately hear back.
