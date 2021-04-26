EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham's school board took no action on the issue of wearing du-rags in schools after a vote ended in a tie Monday night.
The decision on this issue stems from when a 17-year-old student was asked to take off his du-rug earlier in 2021 at Effingham High School. His mother, Nancy Marschewski, pushed for the district to make a change.
As WAND News previously reported, the ACLU became involved, calling the policy "discriminatory." In a letter encouraging the Effingham school district to make changes, the organization said the rule raises issues when an "overwhelmingly white facility" lets other students put on baseball caps and bandanas.
Marschewski has said her son was wearing the du-rag to help with hair growth after the hair had been braided.
The district was considering two policy options. One option would have kept the current policy, banning headwear but creating a medical and religious exemption. The other would have changed the policy to allow headwear, as long as it met certain criteria.
With the tied vote, the board said it would have a discussion at the end of the meeting or at a later date. However, there was no further discussion and a future date was not set.
WAND News reached out to the district for comment and did not hear back.
