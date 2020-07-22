SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An employee at Red Robin in Springfield has tested positive for COVID-19.
The restaurant is closed Wednesday, WAND-TV has learned. The employee in question is isolated at home.
Sangamon County spokesperson Jeff Wilhite said an employee at Schnucks on East Sangamon Avenue in Springfield also tested positive for COVID-19. The grocery store was closed for a deep cleaning and is back open.
Anyone in close contact with the Schnucks employee is under quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.