MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) — At the beginning of the school year, LIFT in Mattoon opened its doors to area high school juniors and seniors.
LIFT is a regional innovation and technology center that is designed to connect students to career pathways and programs and give them access to earn dual credit, certifications, internships, and work-based experience.
The center offers a variety of programs which include childcare, communications, culinary arts, HVAC, information technology, manufacturing, and green energy.
With support from Pilson Automotive in Mattoon, LIFT now offers an Electric Vehicle program. During the course, students learn the ins and outs of EVs in the classroom, then build a street-legal EV in a shop on Mattoon High School's campus.
"Electric vehicles, regardless of which side of the fence you are on, are not going away, so it's time we start training and preparing our next generation," said Dan Compton, Program Facilitator.
The vehicle is reusable, so after the program ends, they can disassemble and reuse it for the next class. Compton explained it can be used in an 8-week after-school program or during an accelerated 2 to 4-week summer program.
"Once the car is done, we drive it around, test it and have some fun."
It's not just the mechanical skills students are gaining from the program. Compton explained students in the program are also learning leadership and team-building skills. During the shop sessions, the team operates like a real business.
Mattoon High School Senior, Ty Easton said he's gaining leadership skills by being part of the program.
"I feel like a big one is leadership. I wouldn't say I was a main leader doing this, but I was a main person by having a book out and following instructions. So, I think that will help me in my future work as a leader."
While Easton has plans to be a commercial pilot, he said being a part of LIFT is a great opportunity to gain life skills and meet new people.
"I wanted to join because I thought it was a good opportunity to learn how EVs work and how they run."
The EV program at LIFT also helps students gain certification for future careers. Compton shared with WAND News, they are also part of Ford Motor Company's Ace Program. This program allows students to take up to 80% of the company's online content and put it towards master certification. That certification will line students up for Ford's Asset Program, where they can be hired by a dealership for a jump start in a career as an automotive technician.
To learn more about LIFT, click here.
