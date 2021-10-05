(WAND) - Facebook shares took a hit of nearly 5% Monday after an outage affected the company for most of the day.
Just before 11 a.m. local time, Facebook suffered an outage, along with Instagram and WhatsApp, which are also owned by the company. It was the worst service outage for Facebook in about 13 years, per CNBC.
It happened a day after an interview with a Facebook whistleblower aired on "60 Minutes." That person had accused Facebook of betraying democracy.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell by over 2% Monday. Other social media stocks were also affected, with Twitter, Snap Inc. and Pinterest each seeing a drop of more than 5%.
Facebook's last most serious outage happened in 2008. At that time, a bug took out Facebook services for a day. It affected 80 million users.
Facebook now has 3 billion users.
