CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - It is day 24 in the search for Jelani Day and the family is holding out hope as they continue their agonizing search.
We first told you about Jelani Day's disappearance back in August. Click here for the latest on the case.
Here is a link to the Gofundme in place for Jelani's search.
His mom, Carmen Bolden Day, has one goal in sight. "My goal is to find Jelani, I know I'm going to find (him). And my goal is to (find) him alive, healthy and at home," she said.
Day is offering a cash reward of $25,000 for any information leading to Jelani's whereabouts.
"Nights are very long because I'm always wondering where my son is (and) how he's doing. If he's eaten, what anyone has done to him or is doing to him," she said.
It's been a roller coaster ride of emotions for Day as she helps police search for her son.
"We could be laughing right now, I could be talking to you and I could be crying in 30 seconds. It's very tough," she said.
She told WAND News she wouldn't wish this on her worst enemy.
Day said she has been working with Bloomington police and private investigators to find Jelani. She said now more than ever, more information is crucial to finding him.
"Any information, no matter how small the information is or how unimportant that you think it is, we need it. If this was your son or your nephew, your cousin, your grandson, you will want somebody to help you," she said.
She told WAND News she feels someone knows something and she's begging to get her son back,
"If you don't want to let us know drop him off somewhere. We're not concerned with anything else except for getting Jelani back," she said.
Day wants to send a message to Jelani, wherever he might be.
"If Jelani can hear me or the people who are involved, you hear me, I just want God to prick their hearts. They can be forgiven for whatever they've done at this point. I just want my son back. That's what is most important to me," she said.
Bloomington and Peru detectives are asking the assistance from Illinois Valley residents that may have seen the vehicle or Jelani or anyone else operating the vehicle in the area since Aug. 23.
Day is Black, 6-foot-2 in height and weighs 180 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes and has some facial hair.
Anyone with information about Day should call Bloomington police at (309)820-8888, Peru Police Detective Commander Dennis Hocking 223-2151 extension 2804 or Detective Brad Jones 223-2151 extension 2816.
People can also contact Detective Paul Jones at (309) 434-2548 or email him at pjones@cityblm.org. They can also contact the family's private investigator at 618-223-0044.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.