BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - At least two fire fighters were hurt battling a large fire in downtown Beardstown Sunday night.
According to LifeStar Ambulance Service, crews took a 34-year-old male fire fighter from Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville to Memorial Hospital in Springfield for injuries from the fire.
His injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Witnesses tell WAND News at least one other fire fighter was also hurt in the fire jumping from the burning building.
The condition of the fire fighter is not know.
It is unclear if anyone else was hurt.Witnesses tell WAND News the fire broke out late Sunday evening at an apartment building on 4th Street in downtown Beardstown.
It used to be the old hotel.
At least five departments from multiple communities are battling the fire, according to witnesses.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The public is asked to avoid the area.This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more information.
