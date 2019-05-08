GIFFORD, Ill. (WAND) – A man has died after a house fire in Champaign County.
Deputies tell WAND-TV the fire happened in the 500 block of S. Main St. in Gifford. Law enforcement got the call from a neighbor at 4:47 p.m. and responded.
The only person in that house was 43-year-old Shane Rasor.
Attempts at life-saving measures were made at the scene, but Rasor died after responders transported him to Carle Foundation Hospital.
Firefighters told the newspaper they believe the fire started in the kitchen. It was mostly in the kitchen and dining room before crews put the flames out within 45 minutes. Rantoul and Thomasboro fire departments, along with Pro Ambulance, helped in the response.
Crews say smoke damage is estimated to be between $35,000 and $40,000.
The Gifford Fire Protection District says it does not believe the fire is suspicious.
Deputies were unable to say anything else about a possible cause. They are working with Gifford firefighters and the Illinois State Fire Marshal to investigate.