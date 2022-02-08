CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Firefighters braced the icy waters to train for an ice rescue.
On Tuesday, members from the Champaign Fire Department gathered at Kaufman Lake to train on an ice rescue. Firefighters were fitted with thermal suits and jumped into the icy waters.
The specific training will prepare first responders for if they get a call of a person falling through the ice.
"The skill itself is a very low frequency event for us , but unfortunately it's a very high risk for the rescuer and any potential victims," said Captain J.P. Childers.
Childers explained when someone falls through the ice, members from the Champaign Fire Department will respond. There will be a rescuer with a line that will attach to the victim, then members on shore will pull that line to bring the rescuer and victim to safety.
"Time is of the essence and we need to be proficient in our rescue techniques in order to ensure a successful outcome," said Childers.
It takes only minutes for a person to feel the effects of hypothermia. First responders remind people of the dangers that surround the ice.
"You don't know for sure how thick it is. There could be aerators in a pond or, if it's a retention pond there could also be water that's moving," said Childers. "The ice could be fine in one place and completely too thin in another."
Childers' biggest advice for people is for them to stay off the ice. If someone plans to ice fish, they advise fishermen to wear a life preserver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.