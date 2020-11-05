SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -AWH, a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, officially cut the ribbon on its newest dispensary in Springfield.
Regional director for Ascend, Kathleen Olivastro, said since its legalization in January, public opinions on marijuana have changed.
"I remember in January, it was thrilling for those first couple of weeks," Olivastro said. "When that excitement continued in February and March, it really communicated society is ready to have marijuana back."
Alderwoman Doris Turner said communities are starting to reap the benefits of cannabis legalization.
"In the beginning, there was some push back on the legalization of recreational cannabis," Turner said. "I think now, we are almost a year into it, people are seeing it's not killing our communities."
This new facility will be Ascend's first adult-use focused marijuana dispensary in Springfield. General manager of the new store, Emma Ross, said the 3,000 square foot dispensary is aimed at meeting everyone's needs.
"This is the first adult-use only dispensary for the Ascend name. The downtown location still serves medical and adult use," Ross said. "We welcome medical costumers here, however, we are not licensed as medical."
Officials said this new facility is expected to be an immediate economic boost for not only Springfield, but also Sangamon County, by generating hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of tax revenue.
"It does bring economic development to the east side of Springfield," Turner said. "It means a lot to the city, especially during this time where we have seen a downturn it revenue due to COVID."
The dispensary will not only bring in large tax revenue, but Olivastro said it has created dozens of new jobs.
"We've hired 80 new folks. The majority of those positions are full time," Olivastro said. "We have seven new management positions we've been able to fill."
According to Turner, this facility will bring new life to the city's east side.
"Remember, that we did put in a special 3 percent tax that one-and-a-half percent of that will go to a specific location on the east side of Springfield," Turner said.
Ascend officials said they currently have plenty of supply available at the store. Keeping the pandemic in mind, officials said customers can order online and reserve a time for pickup.
