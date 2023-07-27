HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) – Mystic Greenz is a cannabis dispensary which will open its doors on Friday. It’s the first dispensary in Macon County.
The business is located in Harristown near the Decatur Conference Center. It is next to the entry to Interstate-72. Harristown leaders are excited about the revenue potential of the facility through incoming tax revenue.
“We feel like this will bring more development to the village,” Mayor Evelyn Deverell told WAND News. “Then of course there is the matter of extensive taxes on recreational marijuana which will be a great benefit to the village also.”
There are additional plans to construct a 30,000 square foot grow facility on the same property. It should be fully operational in 2024.
